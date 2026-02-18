Home>News>Miscellaneous>DSWD chief joins local officials, advocates in Education Summit
Miscellaneous

DSWD chief joins local officials, advocates in Education Summit

Journal Online0

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian joins hundreds of local officials and education advocates at the 2026 W. SyCip National Education Summit on Wednesday (February 18) at the PICC Reception Hall in Pasay City.

With the theme “Seize the day and live your dream,” the first of the two-day event featured messages from key officials, including Secretary Gatchalian, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, and Synergeia President Miguel Rene Dominguez.

DSWD championing education

In his message, Secretary Gatchalian offered advice to local officials, looking back at his time championing education as Valenzuela City Mayor and how he transitioned into his role as DSWD chief. (CC)

