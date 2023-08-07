DSWD chief joins PBBM in aid distribution, disaster briefing in Pampanga

DSWD hands out aid to ‘Egay’-hit residents of Pampanga : The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) hands out socio-economic aid to the residents of Pampanga province during the distribution of various government assistance on Monday (August 7) at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga. The distribution of government assistance to Pampanga residents is part of the visit of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr to the province. DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian was among the Cabinet secretaries who joined the presidential visit. The Kapampangans, who were affected by Super Typhoon ‘Egay’, were given family food packs (FFPs) and cash aid through the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS).

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian joined President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr during his visit to Pampanga province on Monday (August 7) to hand out various assistance for flood-affected families as well as attend the situation briefing on disaster-hit areas.

During the handing out of various government aid at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando City, the DSWD extended socio-economic aid to families affected by the massive flooding in the province due to southwest monsoon enhanced by Super Typhoon ‘Egay’ and Tropical Storm ‘Falcon’.

“Some 1,000 flood-affected Kapampangans were given family food packs (FFPs) and cash aid worth Php 10,000 through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS),” Secretary Gatchalian said.

In his message, President Marcos noted the weather could not be controlled but the government can prepare for any disaster that would affect the country.

To date, the DSWD Central Luzon Regional Office has provided more than Php 46.4 million worth of relief assistance to the local government units (LGUs) in the region with over Php19.1 million distributed to the localities of Pampanga.

The DSWD chief, along with select regional line agencies heads and local chief executives, also attended the situation briefing presided over by President Marcos at the Pampanga Provincial Capitol in San Fernando City.

The briefing was held to provide updates on the government’s response actions to the affected population and to ensure that their basic necessities and safety are met and prioritized.

Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda provided information on the damages caused by widespread flooding caused by a series of weather disturbances that hit the province.

As of August 6, the DSWD recorded a total of 214,343 families who were affected by the flooding incident in the different towns of Pampanga.

Among the agencies which provided also assistance In Pampanga were the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Department of Agriculture (DA).