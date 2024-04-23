DSWD chief joins PBBM in aid distribution, El Niño briefing in Occidental Mindoro

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian joins President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr in Occidental Mindoro on Tuesday (April 23) to hand out various government assistance and attend a situation briefing on the effects of El Niño in the province. More than 1,800 farmer-beneficiaries from the municipalities of Magsaysay and San Jose received Php 5,000 each in financial aid through the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program while 96 beneficiaries were given seed capital worth Php15,000 each under the agency’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian joined President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr during his visit to Occidental Mindoro on Tuesday (April 23) to hand out various government assistance and attend a situation briefing on the effects of El Niño in the province.

More than 1,800 farmer-beneficiaries from the municipalities of Magsaysay and San Jose received financial aid through the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program with over Php 9 million in cash aid disbursement.

Some 96 Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) participants were also given seed capital funds by the DSWD worth Php15,000 each.

Aside from the aid provided by the DSWD, the identified beneficiaries also received different services and assistance from the Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

Other DA attached agencies that provided support to the target beneficiaries were the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC), Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PHilMech), Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), Bureau of Soils and Water Management (BSWM), Agricultural Credit Policy Council (ACPC), and the National Irrigation Administration (NIA).

In his speech, President Marcos said he brought with him the presidential delegation, headed by the cabinet secretaries whom he ordered to closely coordinate with the local government units (LGUs) for the smooth distribution of assistance.

“Kaya po kami nandito upang bigyan ng tulong ang lahat ng nangangailangan dito sa gitna ng nararanasan natin na El Niño. Asahan po ninyo na ang pamahalaan po ay–ang National government kasama ang ating mga legislator, kasama po ating mga Cabinet Secretary, kasama po ang ating local government, pinagkakaisa nating lahat ‘yan upang gawin lahat ng kailangan gawin, lahat ng kaya naming gawin upang tumulong sa mga tinamaan nitong El Niño at sa iba’t ibang pang problema,” President Marcos said.

Aside from providing assistance to El Niño-affected farmers and fisherfolks, President Marcos said the government has also organized a “Serbisyo Caravan” to bring government services closer to Occidental Mindoro residents especially those in far-flung areas.

The “Kadiwa ng Pangulo” was also established offering various goods at much lower prices, with rice being sold at P35 per kilo.

The DSWD chief, along with other cabinet members, select regional line agency heads, and local chief executives, also attended the situation briefing presided over by President Marcos where the effects of El Niño in Occidental Mindoro was thoroughly discussed.

The El Niño briefing was held to provide updates on the government’s response actions to the affected population and to ensure that their basic necessities are addressed and their safety is given top priority.

DSWD officials who accompanied Secretary Gatchalian include Undersecretary for Operations Group Monina Josefina Romualdez, Asst. Secretary for Operations Group Florentino Y. Loyola, Jr., and DSWD Field Office MIMAROPA Assistant Regional Director for Administration Teresita L. Valentino.