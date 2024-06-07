DSWD chief joins PBBM in aid distribution to farmers, fisherfolk in Bicol

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian flew to Bicol Region on Friday (June 7) to join President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in the ceremonial distribution of land titles, support services, and presidential assistance to select farmers, fisherfolk, and their families affected by the effects of the El Niño phenomenon in the provinces of Camarines Sur and Albay.

“Sa mga nakatanggap ng presidential assistance, gamitin ninyo ito upang mas mapalawig pa ang inyong mga sakahan, palaisdaan, at ang mga negosyo. Huwag kayong mahihiyang lumapit sa amin sa oras ng pangangailangan, lalong-lalo na kung ito ay [makatutulong] at [makabubuti] sa inyong mga kalagayan,” President Marcos said in his message to the beneficiaries at the CamSur Sports Complex in Pili, Camarines Sur.

(To those who received presidential assistance, use it to further expand your farms, fisheries, and businesses. Do not be reluctant to come to us in times of need, especially if it will help and improve your conditions.)

Among the assistance turned over by the President to the beneficiaries include Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOA) titles for agrarian reform beneficiaries as well as seeds, fertilizers, various farming equipment, fishing boats, nets, and other financial and livelihood assistance.

“Titiyakin po natin na ang bawat ayuda na [ipamamahagi] namin ay [makararating] sa lahat ng mga pinaka-nangangailangan. Ang hiling ko lang sa ating mga benepisyaryo ay samantalahin ninyo ang pagkakataon na ito upang makabangon at makapagsimula muli,” President Marcos told the beneficiaries at the Albay Astrodome in Legazpi City, Albay.

(We will make sure that every aid we distribute will reach all those who need it the most. My only request to our beneficiaries is that you take advantage of this opportunity to get up and start over.)

The DSWD, for its part distributed Php 3,000 each to 276 beneficiaries from Pili, Camarines Sur under the Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP).

Additionally, 5,000 fisherfolk and farmers were given Php10,000 each under the Presidential Assistance to Farmers and Fisherfolk (PAFF) in Albay province.

The DSWD chief also ordered the prepositioning of 40,000 boxes of family food packs (FFPs) amounting to Php27 million across the Bicol Region.

Aside from Secretary Gatchalian, other officials present in the ceremony were Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Secretary Conrado M. Estrella III, Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin ‘Benhur’ C. Abalos Jr., and Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Secretary Antonio Ernesto Lagdameo Jr.

Local government officials from Camarines Sur and Albay were also present to witness the distribution of assistance.