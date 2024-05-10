DSWD chief joins PBBM in aid giving for El Niño-hit farmers, fisherfolk in SOCCSKSARGEN

388 SHARES Share Tweet

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr is joined by Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian during his visit to General Santos City on Friday (May 10) to provide assistance to farmers, fisherfolk, and families affected by the El Niño phenomenon in Region 12 (SOCCSKSARGEN).

Some 10,000 beneficiaries received P10,000 each in financial aid through the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

DSWD officials who also joined the payout activity were Undersecretary for Operations Monina Josefina Romualdez and Asst. Secretary for Specialized Programs Florentino Loyola Jr.

Apart from DSWD, other government agencies also distributed various forms of aid. These include Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), livelihood toolkits and allowance from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), and 5 kilos of rice for each beneficiary from the Office of House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

Last Thursday (May 9), President Marcos, together with Secretary Gatchalian and other government officials, was in Zamboanga City for a similar payout activity.