DSWD chief joins PBBM in aid giving to El Niño-affected farmers, fisherfolk in BARMM

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian joined President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr in his visit to Tawi-Tawi province in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), where they provided various assistance to farmers and fisherfolk affected by the El Niño phenomenon.

“Ngayong araw, mamamahagi po tayo ng tig-sampung libong pisong assistance para sa mga napiling magsasaka at mangingisda na naapektuhan ng El Niño sa inyong lalawigan at sa Basilan. Ang DSWD naman po ay mamamahagi rin ng sampung libong pisong tulong para sa ilang pamilyang naapektuhan din,” President Marcos said during the provision of the Presidential Assistance for Farmers, Fishersfolk and Families (PAFFF) on Thursday (May 23) at the Provincial Sports Complex in the Municipality of Bongao.

(Today, we will be distributing Php10,000 cash assistance to selected farmers and fishermen affected by the El Niño in your province and in Basilan. The DSWD will also provide Php10,000 in aid to some affected families.)

The DSWD led by Secretary Gatchalian provided Php10,000 cash aid under its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program to some 10,000 beneficiaries composed of farmers, fisherfolk, and their families affected by the dry spell.

President Marcos’s visit to Tawi-Tawi and Maguindanao del Sur is part of the administration’s whole-of-government approach in addressing the impacts of the El Niño phenomenon, especially on the agriculture and fisheries sector.

In his speech, the President said the reason for his visit is to personally witness if the assistance from the government is indeed helping improve the condition of the El Niño-affected individuals while engaging them to understand their situation and find the appropriate solutions.

The Chief Executive maintained that the government will continue to undertake programs and services, such as the DSWD’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), Quick Response Fund, Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS), and Bangsamoro Umpungan sa Nutrisyon (BangUn) for the development of the province of Tawi-Tawi.

“Tuloy-tuloy din ang mga social development programs ng DSWD. Nariyan ang Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program o ang 4Ps na naglalayong isabay ang pag-unlad ng kalusugan at edukasyon sa pinansyal na paglago ng mga mahihirap na pamilya,” President Marcos pointed out.

(The social development programs of the DSWD also continue. There’s the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps, which aims to integrate health and education development with the financial growth of poor families.)

“Nariyan din ang ating Quick Response Fund at KALAHI- CIDSS Kapangyarihan at Kaunlaran sa Barangay, na makapagbibigay ng ayuda at trabaho sa panahon ng kalamidad. Ang Bangsamoro Umpungan sa Nutrisyon o BangUn ay naglalayong din na makatutulong upang masugpo ang malnutrisyon ng mga bata at kababaihang nagdadalang- tao,” the President said.

(We also have our Quick Response Fund and KALAHI-CIDSS Kapangyarihan at Kaunlaran sa Barangay, which provide assistance and employment during calamities. The Bangsamoro Umpungan sa Nutrisyon or BangUn also aims to help combat malnutrition among children and pregnant women.)

After the aid distribution in Tawi-Tawi, the President and his team proceeded to the Datu Abdullah Sangki (DAS) Sports Complex in Maguindanao del Sur for another aid giving to El Niño-affected farmers and fisherfolk in the province.

President Marcos reiterated the commitment of the whole government to provide immediate and necessary interventions, in coordination with the LGU, to the affected communities.

Secretary Gatchalian led the distribution of Php10,000 to each of the identified 10,000 farmers, fisherfolk, and their families in Maguindanao del Sur.

Other government agencies such as the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and Department of Agriculture (DA), also distributed cash assistance, employment opportunities, livelihood kits, and agricultural assistance, among others.

Aside from Sec. Gatchalian, top government executives including Speaker Martin Romualdez, joined the President in the distribution of the aid under the Presidential Assistance for Farmers, Fisherfolk and Families (PAFFF) in the BARMM areas.

The aid distribution in BARMM is the 7th time that the Presidential team has made the rounds in Mindanao.