DSWD chief joins PBBM, top gov’t execs in aid giving for Region 10 farmers, fisherfolk

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian joined President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr during his visit to Iligan City and Cagayan de Oro in Region 10 (Northern Mindanao) on Thursday (May 16) to extend various government assistance to identified farmers, fisherfolk, and family beneficiaries from the region.

The DSWD led by Secretary Gatchalian distributed Php10,000 cash aid each to some 9,588 beneficiaries composed of farmers, fisherfolk, and their families through the agency’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

The Office of House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez distributed 5 kilograms of rice to each beneficiary affected by the El Nino phenomenon.

“Minarapat ko na isama ang buong lakas ng pamahalaan sa pagdalaw sa inyong rehiyon… Lahat po kami ay nagkapit-bisig upang maging mabilis at mabisa ang paghatid ng ayuda sa inyo,” President Marcos said in his message to the beneficiaries and residents of Iligan City, the first stop of PBBM and his team.

(I deemed it necessary to include the full strength of the government in visiting your region… All of us joined forces to quickly and effectively deliver aid to you.)

The distribution of various government assistance is part of President Marcos’ directive to assist the vulnerable sectors, such as the farmers and fisherfolk, who were severely affected by the El Niño phenomenon.

“Narito ang inyong pamahalaan sa lahat ng oras sa panahon ng tagtuyot at paparating na tagulan handa po kaming umagapay sa inyong lahat,” the President said.

(Your government is here at all times, during drought and rainy season, ready to support all of you.)

The Office of the President provided assistance worth Php10.5 million to the local government of Iligan City, alongside the provincial governments of Lanao del Norte and Misamis Occidental, which received PhP13.9 million and PhP24.3 million, respectively.

“Sa ilalim ng Bagong Pilipinas walang manlalamang at walang malalamangan, walang mang-iiwan at walang maiiwan. Lahat po tayo ay sabay-sabay tayong hahakbang tungo sa mas maunlad na kinabukasan,” President Marcos Jr. said.

(Under the Bagong Pilipinas, no one will take advantage and no one will be taken advantage of, no one will leave and no one will be left behind. We will all take steps together toward a more prosperous future.)

From Iligan City, the President’s team proceeded to Cagayan de Oro where a similar distribution of assistance was carried out.

The Region 10 leg is the fourth time the President went to Mindanao to distribute various forms of assistance in towns severely affected by El Niño, resulting in agricultural damage and water shortages.