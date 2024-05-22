DSWD chief keynotes 1st National Congress on Alternative Child Care

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian keynotes the 1st National Congress on Adoption and Alternative Child Care at the Rizal Park Hotel in Pasay City on May 22 (Wednesday).

With the theme “Building a LeaGUe of AMPON Heroes for Children,” the National Authority on Child Care’s (NACC) 1st National Congress seeks to strengthen ties and partnerships with local government units (LGUs) and capacitate them to carry out their shared responsibility in adoption and alternative child care mandate.

NACC executive director Undersecretary Janella Estrada and NACC Asst. Secretary for Operations Rowena Macalintal thanked the DSWD chief for gracing their event along with Undersecretary for International Affairs, and Attached and Supervised Agencies (ASAs) Emmeline Aglipay Villar, whose office supervises the NACC.