DSWD chief lauds NROC for swift dispatch of relief goods

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Thursday (Aug. 3) commended the National Resource Operations Center (NROC) for releasing a total of 45,500 boxes of family food packs (FFPs) in just two days.

“Congratulations to NROC for the 45,000 FFPs in two days,” Secretary Gatchalian said after receiving the report from NROC, the main disaster response hub of the DSWD located in Pasay City.

The NROC is expected to dispatch a total of 289,906 boxes of FFPs in the first two weeks of August as augmentation assistance to the local government units (LGUs) in the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

As of August 2 (Wednesday), the NROC was able to release 45,500 FFPs for three regions.

A total of 27,000 FFPs were released to Field Office 3 (Central Luzon) intended for the following areas: San Fernando, Pampanga – 15,600 FFPs; Mexico, Pampanga – 1,500; San Luis, Pampanga – 1,200; Candaba, Pampanga – 1,000; Malolos, Bulacan – 3,000 FFPs; Obando, Bulacan – 1,000; Sta. Maria, Bulacan – 700; and Orani, Bataan – 3,000.

For Field Office-CAR, a total of 10,500 FFPs released by NROC were all delivered to La Trinidad, Benguet.

For Field Office 1 (Ilocos Region), a total of 8,000 FFPs were released by NROC and immediately dispatched to Lingayen, Pangasinan with 5,000 FFPs and Bantay, Ilocos Sur with 3,000 FFPs.

Meanwhile, the DSWD Central Office requested concerned regional directors to tell the drivers of delivery trucks as well as LGU trucks to display the signage “Typhoon Egay DSWD Disaster Operations, Do Not Delay” on their windshields.

“Nakiusap po tayo sa MMDA (Metro Manila Development Authority) para huwag hulihin for truck ban violation ang mga delivery trucks natin for as long as there is a signage in the windshield,” Assistant Secretary for local engagement Ulysses Aguilar said.

Asst. Secretary Aguilar also requested the concerned regional directors to send the plate numbers of all delivery trucks as well as the names of the drivers so he can send it to the MMDA’s Traffic Enforcement Group.