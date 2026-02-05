DSWD chief lauds winery production, livelihood project in Conner, Apayao

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian inspected on Wednesday (February 4) the winery production facility in Conner, Apayao which is a project funded under the DSWD’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

The DSWD chief lauded the effective implementation and management of the winery in Barangay Malama by the HAN-HAN SLP Association (SLPA) members led by the association President Aries Enriquez.

Secretary Gatchalian cited the SLPA’s creativity and innovation in producing unique local wines such as Rambutan Wine, Banana Wine, Rice Wine, and other winery products.

Also present during the visit were Apayao Governor Elias Bulut Jr., Vice Governor Kyle Bulut, Conner Mayor Jorico Bayaua, DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao, and DSWD Field Office (FO) – Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) Regional Director Maria Catbagan-Aplaten. (KB)

DSWD’s community driven development program to continue in Conner, Apayao

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian has assured the Municipality of Conner, Apayao that additional funding will be provided for the continuing implementation of community driven development (CDD) projects through the DSWD’s Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan – Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) Program.

“Sabi ko nga kay Conner barangay captain, ’wag siyang mag-alala dahil ang gusto ng ating Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr., tuloy-tuloy ’yung mga ganitong programa para napapansin ’yung mga kalayuang lugar, mga nasa looban na communities. This year, sa Conner may allocation din na pondo para sa ganitong klaseng proyekto (CDD proje,” Secretary Gatchalian said during his visit to Barangay Sacpil, Conner on Wednesday (February 4).

According to Sacpil Barangay Chieftain Tirso Bulayang, the 500 meter rough road in the community previously posed difficulties for residents and students, especially during the rainy season.

“Ang kwento sa kin ni kapitan, noon kapag papasok ’yung mga bata sa school hindi sila nakakapag sapatos dahil maputik. Mahirap din magbaba ng mga goods, mga fruits nila na naani,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

Through the KALAHI-CIDSS program, the farm-to-market road has been concreted since August 2025 with a funding allocation of Php3.65 million, benefiting more than 2,000 families in the barangay.

The additional budget will fund the second phase of the farm-to-market road project, along with other proposed CDD projects in the municipality of Conner.

Under the KALAHI-CIDSS Program, CDD projects are conceptualized, procured, and implemented by community beneficiaries in close coordination with the local government unit (LGU).

This approach is in line with the developmental mandate of the DSWD to empower communities to participate in identifying interventions that directly address their daily challenges and obstacles to progress.

“Ang utos ng ating pangulo ay masigurado na yung development nakakapasok sa looban. Hindi ’yung puro main road lang. Sa pamamagitan ng programa na ’to napapasok natin yung maliliit at liblib na pook tulad na lang nito sa Apayao,” the DSWD chief pointed out.

Secretary Gatchalian also reiterated the importance of community immersion, noting that firsthand engagement provides a clearer understanding of what needs to be done, improved, or adjusted in the implementation of the DSWD’s programs and projects.

Under the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., cabinet secretaries and national government officials are encouraged to visit their areas of coverage and directly engage with the people to ensure that government interventions are responsive, inclusive, and grounded on the realities of communities. (KB)

DSWD to build extension office, stockpile warehouse in Conner, Apayao

In line with its mandate to bring government services closer to the people, especially in hard-to-reach areas, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is set to build an extension office and stockpile warehouse in the municipality of Conner, Apayao in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian signed a deed of lot donation with Conner Municipal Mayor Jorico Bayaua on Wednesday (February 4) for a 3,000 square meters lot where the extension office and warehouse will be constructed.

The DSWD chief emphasized that while family food packs (FFPs) and other relief goods are already prepositioned nationwide, the geographical location and challenging terrain of CAR often make it difficult for the national government to immediately transport relief goods during calamities.

“Matagal na naming tinatrabaho nila Gov. Butzy and ni Cong. Eleanor na magkaroon ng mas malaking warehouse ang DSWD dito sa (barangay) Malama. Para matapos na ’yung discussion sa disaster, nagsabi na sila Gov [Butzy] sa akin na we need at least Php30 million for the warehouse. Ang assurance ko sa inyo, we will allocate Php30 million from DSWD funds to build the provincial warehouse, lalo na sinagot naman na ng LGU ang lote,” Sec. Gatchalian said during the deed of donation signing ceremony.

The DSWD chief said the establishment of the extension office and warehouse is pursuant to the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to ensure the timely provision of assistance to disaster affected families and individuals.

Under Sangguniang Bayan Resolution No. 537, Series of 2024 of the Municipality of Conner, the municipal mayor was authorized to donate the 3,000-square-meter lot solely for the construction of the DSWD warehouse and extension office.

Mayor Bayaua represented the Conner local government unit (LGU) as the donor and principal signatory, while Secretary Gatchalian served as the donee and co-signatory.

The deed of donation was witnessed by DSWD Field Office (FO) CAR Regional Director Maria Catbagan-Aplaten, Conner Municipal Vice Mayor Alexander Aswigue, and Municipal Social Welfare and Development (MSWD) Officer Jennifer Daligdig.

“Kami [sa DSWD] handa naman kaming rumisponde all the time lalo na kapag may disaster. Pero hindi lang po kami pang ayuda. Ang DSWD po ay nakatuon rin sa development. Kaya nandito po kami ngayon kahit walang disaster,” the DSWD chief pointed out.

Aside from the warehouse project, Secretary Gatchalian also announced the allocation of a Php50 million budget for the expansion of community-driven development (CDD) projects under the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan–Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) program in the municipality of Conner to address community-based challenges.

“Pinapunta po ako ng presidente natin, at lagi niya akong sinasabihan na hindi dapat ako nagpupunta kung may disaster lang. Ang DSWD lagi dapat ’yang pumupunta sa pinakamalalayo, at hindi napupuntahang lugar para makita natin ang inyong tunay na pangangailangan,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

During the signing ceremony, the DSWD chief was also conferred the honorary title “Adopted Son” of the Municipality of Conner, in recognition of the DSWD’s contributions, affinity, and support to the Apayao town. (KB)