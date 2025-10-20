DSWD chief leads ECT payout to 800 Opong-hit tourism workers in Masbate

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Monday (October 20) arrives in Masbate province to spearhead the distribution of Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) to more than 800 tourism workers affected by Severe Tropical Storm (STS) ‘Opong.’

The provision of ECT aid to affected tourism workers is part of the DSWD’s partnership project with the Department of Tourism (DOT) dubbed as “Bukas na May Pag-asa sa Turismo (BBMT).” It is aligned with the instructions of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to ensure assistance to tourism workers whose sources of livelihood were affected and disrupted by recent disasters.

Accompanying Secretary Gatchalian were Undersecretary Evelyn Aribon of the Office of the Secretary (OSEC), Undersecretary Diana Rose Cajipe and Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG), and Field Office- 5 Bicol Region Director Norman Laurio. The Cabinet members present in the Masbate visit include Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Antonio Lagdameo, Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sonny Angara, and DOT) Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco. (AKDL)