DSWD chief leads inauguration of New Press Center

DSWD inaugurates New Press Center; launches Viber Community Channel

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) officially inaugurated on Wednesday (October 18) its New Press Center (NPC) at the DSWD Central Office in Batasan, Quezon City to strengthen its media relations and information dissemination efforts.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, who led the ribbon-cutting and blessing, emphasized the importance of the NPC in the information drive of the Department as well as in strengthening its working relationship with the media.

“Ang layunin natin dito is we want to make sure that we are communicating properly ang mga program ng Departamento pati na rin magkaroon ng forum at venue kung saan pwede naman ninyo kami tanungin doon sa mga pressing matter na gusto ninyong talakayin,” Sec. Gatchalian said in the press briefing.

(Our goal here is to ensure that we are communicating our programs properly, as well as, establish a forum or venue where media can ask questions and queries regarding pressing matters.)

Sec. Gatchalian also introduced the DSWD’s official Viber Community Channel where reporters and journalists can access up-to-date and accurate information related to DSWD’s ongoing projects, programs, and services.

“[This Viber channel is] another way of combating misinformation para masiguro na tamang impormasyon ang nakararating sa ating nga kababayan,” the DSWD chief said as he underscored the importance of the newest information channel of the Department.

(This Viber channel is another way to combat misinformation as this will ensure that only accurate information reaches our fellow Filipinos.)

According to Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, the establishment of the NPC is an initiative of Sec. Gatchalian to provide a hub for the media during press conferences, briefings, and events coverage.

“Dito nga [sa NPC] mayroon tayong pwedeng puntahan [kung saan] puwede natin pag-usapan ang mga programa ng DSWD,” Asst. Sec. Lopez pointed out.

The DSWD spokesperson also highlighted the important role of the media in providing the DSWD clients and stakeholders with accurate, relevant, and updated information about the Department’s initiatives and projects.

“In this age of disinformation and misinformation, important talaga ang pakikipagtulungan natin with media… with the help of our media friends, kahit papaano nami-mitigate iyong effect at nalalabanan natin ang misinformation na nakaaapekto sa ating mga beneficiary,” Asst. Sec. Lopez explained.

(In this age of disinformation and misinformation, our collaboration with the media is truly important. With the help of our media friends, we can somehow mitigate the effects and counter the misinformation that affects our beneficiaries.)

Asst. Sec. Lopez also called for the support of the media to help the DSWD in advocating for and promoting the social protection programs and services of the agency.

“Pagtulung-tulungan natin na ipaabot pa sa publiko ang mga programa at serbisyo ng DSWD na nakalaan para sa kanila mula sa national government,” the DSWD spokesperson said.

(Let us work together to further inform the public about the programs and services of the DSWD for them.)

As the DSWD’s official media hub, the NPC ensures a smooth process for journalists and reporters to cover events, conferences, or public announcements of the department, hence, enabling them to fulfill their vital role in providing accurate and timely information about the agency.