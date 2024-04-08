DSWD chief leads meeting to bolster digital financial literacy among 4Ps beneficiaries

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian leads a technical working group (TWG) meeting to scale up agency efforts for digital financial literacy among beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) at the DSWD Central Office in Quezon City on Monday (April 8).

The meeting discussed the results of the pilot sessions on Digital Financial Literacy in five municipalities across the country, which provided 4Ps beneficiaries with digital financial services offered by various financial institutions.

Updates on the development and pilot testing of the Beneficiary Transactional Account System (BTS), as well as the availability of a mobile phone application providing 4Ps beneficiaries with access to other digital financial service providers such as e-wallets, were also tackled.

The TWG was formed to lead DSWD initiatives to equip 4Ps beneficiaries with crucial knowledge and skills on managing finances in the digital era.

Partners present during the meeting were Ayala Foundation President Tony Lambino, Ayala Foundation Corp. Citizenship Senior Director Celerina Amores, and Ayala Foundation Governance and Legal Head Love Amoroso.

Also in attendance were BPI Foundation Program Manager Noel Tiu, BPI Foundation Program Manager Gladys Malapo, Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) Batasan Branch Head Jessica B. Galorio, and LPB Program Management Specialist Leisra Y. Hizon.

Representatives from E-wallet service providers also joined the meeting, including GCash Public Sector and Regional Development Head Lhen Pavia, GCash Public Sector – National Government Head Mara Duterte, Maya Philippines MSME Solutions and Marketing Head Robert Alexander Campos, and Maya Philippines Relationship Manager Marla Baes.

Joining Secretary Gatchalian were Undersecretary for National Household Targeting System (NHTS) and 4Ps Vilma Cabrera, Assistant Secretary for NHTS and 4Ps Marites Maristela, and Assistant Secretary for e-Governance and Information and Technology (IT) Concerns and Chief Information Officer Julius Exequel Gorospe.

4Ps Director and National Program Manager Gemma Gabuya, Information and Communications Technology Management Service (ICTMS) Director Christian Joseph Regunay, and Financial Management Service (FMS) Director Wayne Belizar were also present.