DSWD chief leads Pag-Abot reach out to children, families in street situations

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian led on Tuesday (December 02) the reach out operations in Quezon City and Mandaluyong City to encourage children and families in street situations to seek support through the Pag-Abot Program.

Operations covered Tomas Morato in Quezon City and the Ortigas-Meralco Avenue area in Mandaluyong City, where social workers engaged with street dwellers, convincing them to transfer to a safer shelter.

The families and individuals in street situations (FISS) received initial support including food and clothing. They will be subject to formal assessment by the DSWD social workers for the appropriate interventions.

The reach out activity resulted in the successful engagement of 39 FISS. (KI)