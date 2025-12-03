Home>News>Miscellaneous>DSWD chief leads Pag-Abot reach out to children, families in street situations
Miscellaneous

DSWD chief leads Pag-Abot reach out to children, families in street situations

Journal Online3

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian led on Tuesday (December 02) the reach out operations in Quezon City and Mandaluyong City to encourage children and families in street situations to seek support through the Pag-Abot Program.

Operations covered Tomas Morato in Quezon City and the Ortigas-Meralco Avenue area in Mandaluyong City, where social workers engaged with street dwellers, convincing them to transfer to a safer shelter.

The families and individuals in street situations (FISS) received initial support including food and clothing. They will be subject to formal assessment by the DSWD social workers for the appropriate interventions.

The reach out activity resulted in the successful engagement of 39 FISS. (KI)

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

Medianera Uy
People and Places

100 years of faith: A secret to a lifelong journey of Butuan City centenarian*

Journal Online
In the heart of Butuan City lies a living testament to a century of faith, love, and unyielding resilience. Nanay
Miscellaneous

DSWD chief maintains AKAP helps people, supports retention in agency’s budget line item

Journal Online
Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian sought the support of the members of the Senate Finance
Miscellaneous

Real Life Stories: Thanks to DSWD-CESB collab project, no more hours of risky trek to school for kids in this Tarlac rural town

Journal Online
[caption id="attachment_64326" align="aligncenter" width="825"] Children from Sitio Paoay in Barangay Guiteb, Ramos, Tarlac now have proper spaces for learning and
DSWD IATF Zero Hunger
Nation

DSWD chief bats for convergence of gov’t programs in 1st anti-hunger task force meeting

Journal Online
Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Wednesday (June 21) presided over the first regular meeting