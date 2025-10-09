DSWD chief leads relief distribution, medical mission for ‘Opong’-hit Masbatenos

277 SHARES Share Tweet

In his third visit to Masbate province in the aftermath of Severe Tropical Storm (STS) ‘Opong,’ Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Wednesday (October 8) leads the distribution of 500 family food packs (FFPs) to affected residents in Dimasalang town.

Taking off from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ‘s instructions, the DSWD chief personally checked on the condition of the Masbateños and assured them that their recovery remains on top of the government’s priority despite the successive calamities that have hit the country.

Alongside the relief distribution, the DSWD conducted a medical mission, in partnership with the Provincial Health Office of Camarines Sur, providing free consultations and medicines to residents in need of medical support.

The initiative was complemented by the deployment of the DSWD’s mobile clinic, mobile command center (MCC), mobile kitchen, and mobile filtration truck, which brought integrated health, food, and social welfare services directly to the municipality.

Joining Secretary Gatchalian were Undersecretary Diana Rose Cajipe of the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG), Assistant Secretary Paul Ledesma, and Field Office- 5 Bicol Region Director Norman Laurio. (LSJ)

DSWD chief vows sustained relief, recovery support to ‘Opong’-battered Masbate

Masbateños battered by Severe Tropical Storm (STS) Opong can be assured that the national and local governments will never cease to pour all much-needed support to help them recover and bounce back from the effects of the strong tropical cyclone.

“Sisiguraduhin namin na hindi kami titigil sa pagtulong sa mga Masbateños. Alam namin na mahirap ‘tong pinagdaraanan ninyo at handa ang pamahalaang nasyonal na tumulong sa inyo,” DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian told the Masbateños as he led the Department’s relief and medical mission in the Municipality of Dimasalang on Wednesday (October 8).

In less than two weeks after Opong hit Masbate, the DSWD chief visited the province for the third time and led distribution of family food packs (FFPs) to 500 affected families from Dimasalang.

The DSWD’s Field Office 5 – Bicol Region also arranged a medical mission in partnership with the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) of Camarines Sur.

The DSWD deployed the mobile clinic of Field Office 8 – Eastern Visayas to provide free consultations, ECG services, and ultrasound procedures for pregnant women.

The mobile clinic forms part of the DSWD’s full mobilization of disaster response fleet, which also includes the mobile kitchen that provides hot and nourishing meals and mobile filtration truck that gives potable water to families still reeling from the effects of ‘Opong.’

Secretary Gatchalian emphasized that the DSWD’s all-out response seeks to address both immediate humanitarian needs and amplifies early recovery efforts in line with the instructions of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

“Ang mensahe namin, ang mensahe na pinararating ng Pangulo, sisiguraduhin namin na hindi kami titigil sa pagtulong sa mga Masbateño. Kung malakas ang Bagyong Opong, mas malakas tayo kapag nagsama-sama ang pamahalaang nasyonal, ang DSWD, ang provincial government sa pamumuno ni Governor Richard Kho, at ang municipal government sa pamumuno ni Dimasalang Mayor Mac Naga,” the DSWD chief pointed out.

Ahead of the relief distribution, Secretary Gatchalian met with Masbate Governor Richard Kho and local chief executives at the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) to discuss the upcoming rollout of cash aid for Masbateños severely hit by Opong.

Secretary Gatchalian noted that while the DSWD continues to deliver food and non-food relief, financial assistance is already in the pipeline to speed up the recovery of disaster-stricken communities, especially families who lost their homes and sources of income in the aftermath of the disaster. (LSJ)