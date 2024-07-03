DSWD chief leads Walang Gutom info-caravan in Cebu

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian leads the Walang Gutom Information Caravan in Cebu City where he was warmly welcomed by Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn “Gwen” Garcia and other local government officials.

During the open forum at the Cebu provincial capitol’s Social Hall, Secretary Gatchalian answered queries from mayors, vice mayors and local social welfare and development officers (LSWDOs) on the various DSWD programs and services.

Secretary Gatchalian explained the different innovations under his leadership, which include the Food Stamp Program, Pag-abot Program and the Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program.

The DSWD chief was accompanied by Undersecretary for Innovations Edu Punay and DSWD Field Office 7 (Central Visayas) Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero.

DSWD officials present during the info-caravan include Asst. Secretary for Innovations Atty. Baldr Bringas, who is also Officer-In-Charge of the National Program Management Office the Enhanced Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (EPAHP) and Asst. Secretary and Spokesperson Irene Dumlao.