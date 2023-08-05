DSWD chief meets Bulacan Gov to identify needs of Bulakenyos affected by typhoon, floods

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian meets with Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando on Saturday (August 5) to identify the forms of assistance needed by Bulakenyos affected by the Habagat, Super Typhoon Egay, and Typhoon Falcon.

Among the assistance requested by the governor is the provision of Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) to the indigent citizens in the 17-most affected municipalities in Bulacan province.

DSWD continues hand out of cash aid to typhoon-affected residents in Pangasinan

Personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office-1 (Ilocos Region), together with other government partners, continues to distribute cash aid under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) to Egay- and Falcon-affected residents of Santa Barbara, Calasiao, Dagupan, and Binamaley in Pangasinan on Saturday (August 5).

DSWD chief meets Pampanga execs on disaster response collaboration effort

After conferring with Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando on Saturday (August 5), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian heads over to Pampanga for a luncheon meeting with Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda and Vice-Governor Lilia “Baby” Pineda.

Secretary Gatchalian and the top Pampanga provincial officials discussed the possible collaboration efforts to assist the Typhoon Egay-affected residents, including the provision of Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT).

DSWD chief meets governor of Bataan

Concluding the series of disaster response meetings with the heads of the local government units (LGUs) in Central Luzon on Saturday (August 5), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian meets with Bataan Governor Jose Enrique “Joet” Garcia III at the Provincial Capitol.

The main agenda of the meeting focused on the number of family food packs (FFPs) and other augmentation support for typhoon-stricken residents and communities of the local government of Bataan.