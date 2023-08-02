DSWD chief meets French envoy; wants enhanced PH-French partnership

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian met with French Ambassador Michéle Boccoz on Wednesday (August 2) during the latter’s courtesy visit at the Central Office in Quezon City. Amb. Boccoz was accompanied by Political Counselor Thomas Rollet and Father Matthieu Dauchez, executive director of ANAK-Tnk (Tulay ng Kabataan).

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian met with French Ambassador Michéle Boccoz on Wednesday (August 2) during the latter’s courtesy visit at the Central Office in Quezon City.

Amb. Boccoz was accompanied by Political Counselor Thomas Rollet and Father Matthieu Dauchez, executive director of ANAK-Tnk (Tulay ng Kabataan).

During the meeting, the French envoy thanked Secretary Gatchalian for his warm welcome and lauded the DSWD chief for his commendable performance, expressing hope that her visit further strengthens the ties between the two countries.

Secretary Gatchalian, for his part, expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Boccoz, noting the generosity of France to the Philippines.

During the courtesy call, Father Dauchez asked Secretary Gatchalian for support in ANAK-Tnk (Tulay ng Kabataan), a non-government organization that seeks to give residential and protective services to children in its 28 care facilities in the country.

The DSWD chief vowed to exhaust resources that would streamline and digitalize documentary processes to ease the requirements on care facilities.

Secretary Gatchalian urged Father Dauchez to provide suggestions to the DSWD that may help improve and strengthen policies on children’s welfare.

Also present in the meeting were Undersecretary for Innovations Eduardo Punay and Assistant Secretary for Innovations Atty. Baldr Bringas.