DSWD chief meets with ABSNet officials to strengthen partnership in delivering social welfare services

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian meets the officers and members of Area Based Standards Network (ABSNet) on Thursday (July 20).

The meeting was geared at strengthening collaboration in performing the regulatory mandate of the DSWD and in empowering and partnering with the different Social Welfare and Development Agencies (SWDAs) to provide quality programs and services to the marginalized sectors that the Department serves.

ABSNet is an organization of the Department’s registered, licensed, and accredited SWDAs . It is the Department’s chief-partner-advocate in enjoining SWDAs to get registered, licensed, and accredited with the DSWD to ensure quality standard delivery of service to the poor and vulnerable sectors in society.