Miscellaneous

DSWD chief meets with Bench TV to clarify care facility shutdown

Journal Online20

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian meets with content creator Benjie Perillo, popularly known as “Bench TV,” during a courtesy meeting at the DSWD Central Office in Quezon City on Friday (February 6).

The meeting followed the DSWD’s suspension of a shelter operated by Bench TV in San Pedro, Laguna due to multiple safety and regulatory violations, including the absence of a valid Certificate of Registration and License to Operate (CRLTO), lack of professional staffing, and missing safety certifications.

During the meeting, Secretary Gatchalian reiterated that while the Department has previously extended technical assistance, compliance with licensing and minimum standards remains mandatory for the operation of any social welfare facility.

Bench TV and DSWD

For his part, Perillo said he is currently unable to meet the required standards, citing financial constraints in operating a fully compliant care facility.

Also present in the meeting was DSWD Standards Bureau Director Atty. Megan Therese Manahan. (CC)

