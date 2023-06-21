443 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Children’s First One Thousand Days Coalition (CFDC) are planning a rollout of a nationwide nutrition intervention program that aims to address malnutrition and stunting among Filipino children up to 3 years of age.

This was the main agenda discussed during the meeting between DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian and the CFDC, a non-government organization headed by former Senator Joey Lina on Tuesday (June 20) at the Cafe Ilang-Ilang of The Manila Hotel.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos and Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Teodoro Herbosa also attended the meeting initiated by the CFDC.

During the meeting, Secretary Gatchalian cited the community-driven approach in addressing malnutrition in the First 1000 days of infants through nutrition specific and nutrition sensitive programs.

Secretary Gatchalian further emphasized the importance of the collaborative efforts among government agencies, specifically the DSWD, DILG and DOH, and the private sector for the nutrition intervention program.

Secretary Gatchalian also made special mention of the Philippine Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Project (PMNP), Food Stamp Program (FSP) and Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) as among the DSWD programs that help address malnutrition and stunting among Filipino children.

The FSP is the newest addition to the Marcos administration’s anti-hunger program, which includes single-parents as well as pregnant and lactating mothers to the list of program beneficiaries.

The Asian Development Bank will provide US$3 million for the six-month pilot run of the FSP in five areas coming from different geopolitical settings – one in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) in what used to be a former conflict area; one in geographically isolated regions or provinces; one in an urban poor setting; one in calamity-stricken areas; and one in a rural poor area.

Former Senator Lina expressed his gratitude to the DSWD for its significant contribution to “fostering a healthier and productive generation of Filipino citizens.”

Secretary Gatchalian was joined by other DSWD officials namely, Undersecretary for Innovations Eduardo Punay, Assistant Secretary for Innovations Baldr Bringas, Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs Irene Dumlao, and Director Bernadette Aquino-Mapue Joaquin, head of the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services-National Program Management Office.