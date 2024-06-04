DSWD chief meets with local execs of Negros Oriental

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary (DSWD) Rex Gatchalian meets with the local officials of Negros Oriental province led by Governor Manuel Sagarbarría on Tuesday ( June 4) at the Canlaon City mayor’s office to discuss disaster response efforts for the families affected by the June 3 Mt. Kanlaon eruption.

Also joining the coordination meeting were Negros Oriental 1st District Rep. Jocelyn Sy-Limkaichong, Negros Oriental 2nd District Rep. Manuel Chiquiting Sagarbarria and Canlaon Mayor Jose Chubasco Cardenas.

Secretary Gatchalian flew to Negros Oriental on Tuesday (June 4) morning to oversee the ongoing disaster operations and to check on the condition of the evacuees.

DSWD Undersecretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Diana Rose Cajipe accompanied Secretary Gatchalian in his visit to the province.