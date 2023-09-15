DSWD chief meets with Oplan Pag-Abot team

194 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian meets anew with team members of Oplan Pag-Abot on Friday (September 15) to address challenges and to determine succeeding reach out operations for families in street situations (FISS) in target areas in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Oplan Pag-Abot aims to provide a holistic approach in the reintegration of individuals and families in street situations to the community.

Through Pag-Abot, the DSWD hopes to effectively and sustainably address the needs of the sector to prevent them from returning to the streets.