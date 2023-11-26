Home>Editorial>Miscellaneous>DSWD chief meets with Sarangani officials; assures relief aid for quake-affected families
DSWD chief meets with Sarangani officials; assures relief aid for quake-affected families

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian holds a meeting with Sarangani local government officials, led by Governor Rogelio Pacquiao and Congressman Steve Chiongbian, on Sunday (November 26) at the Sarangani Provincial Capitol to discuss synchronized provision of relief aid to locals affected by the recent 6.8 magnitude earthquake that hit some areas in Mindanao.

Joining Secretary Gatchalian in the meeting are DSWD Undersecretary for Disaster Response and Management Group (DRMG) Diana Rose Cajipe and DSWD SOCCSKSARGEN Regional Director Loreto Cabaya Jr.

