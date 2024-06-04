DSWD chief, Negros Oriental execs lead distribution of aid to Kanlaon displaced families

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary (DSWD) Rex Gatchalian, together with local officials of Negros Oriental province led by Governor Manuel Sagarbarría, leads the distribution of family food boxes and hygiene kits to families affected by the June 3 Mt. Kanlaon eruption in Canlaon City.

Also present at the distribution of aid were Negros Oriental 1st District Rep. Jocelyn Sy-Limkaichong and Negros Oriental 2nd District Rep. Manuel Chiquiting Sagarbarria.

The distribution of food packs and hygiene kits highlighted the visit of Secretary Gatchalian to Negros Oriental to oversee the ongoing disaster operations and to check on the condition of the evacuees.

DSWD Undersecretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Diana Rose Cajipe and DSWD Field Office-7 (Central Visayas) Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero accompanied Secretary Gatchalian in his visit to the province.