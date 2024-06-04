DSWD chief, Negros Oriental execs update media on Kanlaon relief ops

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian, together with Negros Oriental Governor Manuel Sagarbarría and Canlaon City Mayor Jose Chubasco Cardenas, responds to questions from the media on the ongoing disaster response efforts of the government for families affected by the June 3 Mt. Kanlaon eruption during a press briefing on Tuesday (June 4).

Secretary Gatchalian assured the local government units (LGUs) of Negros Oriental and Occidental that the DSWD has enough stockpiles of family food packs (FFPs) and other relief supplies to augment their resources in

case there is a need to extend the disaster operations.

Secretary Gatchalian flew to Negros Oriental on Tuesday (June 4) upon the instructions of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr to communicate and coordinate with the LGUs to ensure that no internally displaced individuals will go hungry during the ongoing crisis.