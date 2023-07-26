DSWD chief orders 10k FFPs delivered to Ilocos Norte amid ‘state of calamity’

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian has ordered the immediate delivery of 10,000 family food packs to Ilocos Norte, which is now under a “state of calamity.”

“We are also planning to provide emergency cash transfer (ECT) to typhoon-affected families and individuals in Ilocos Norte,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

On Wednesday (July 26), the provincial government of Ilocos Norte declared a “State of Calamity” due to the intensive damage to the province brought about by Super Typhoon Egay.

The DSWD, through its Field Office-1 (Ilocos Region), continues to coordinate with the different local government units (LGUs) in the region to assist some 2,817 families or 12,730 individuals affected by Typhoon Egay and the Southwest monsoon or ‘Habagat’.

“Of this number, 400 families or 1,270 individuals are currently staying in 44 evacuation centers set up by the LGUs around the Ilocos Region,” the Field Office-1 reported on Wednesday (July 26).

In Ilocos Norte, a total of 205 families or 657 individuals were temporarily sheltered in 14 evacuation centers, according to the DSWD FO-1.

Meanwhile, 73 families or 205 individuals are in nine shelters in Ilocos Sur; 29 families or 130 individuals are in five evacuation centers in La Union and 93 families or 278 persons are in 16 evacuation centers in Pangasinan.

“A total of Php459,637.60 worth of relief assistance has been provided by the LGUs to their constituents,” the FO-1 reported.

The DSWD’s Disaster Response and Management Group (DRMG) has also prepositioned 3,000 family food packs (FFPs) in FO-1’s regional warehouse in San Fernando, La Union, ready to be distributed to affected families when necessary.

In her report to Secretary Gatchalian, Ilocos Regional Director Ma. Angela Gopalan, said the Field Office has enough relief supplies to augment the resources of the affected LGUs.

“These include 88,020 FPPs amounting to P63.8 million; 1,451 bottles of bottled drinking water worth Php94,315; and 5,969 raw materials amounting to Php3.05 million,” Director Gopalan said.

Director Gopalan added that members of the FO’s Quick Response Team (QRT) continue to be on alert status to assist the LGUs in their relief operations and conduct of rapid assessment in areas affected by Super Typhoon Egay.