DSWD chief orders full delivery of 55K FFPs to Region 6 amid flooding

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Due to the widespread flooding caused by heavy rains in the Western Visayas Region, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian ordered the full delivery of 55,000 family food packs (FFPs) to the different warehouses in Region 6 by Thursday (August 31).

The DSWD chief specifically directed the Disaster Response and Management Group (DRMG) to finish the delivery of the food packs to the provinces of Antique, Iloilo, Capiz and Negros Occidental.

“Plot out a delivery plan for the 55,000 food packs bound for Western Visayas. Update me on this,” Secretary Gatchalian told DRMG Asst. Secretary Marlon Alagao on Tuesday (Aug. 29).

The DSWD Field Office 6 (Western Visayas) Regional Director Carmelo Nochete later reported to the DRMG that their regional warehouses in Bacolod City and Oton in Iloilo are ready to receive the FFPs coming from the Visayas Disaster Resource Center (VDRC) in Cebu City.

The rest of the FFPs will be delivered to the different local government units (LGUs) in Western Visayas which were severely affected by floods.

“Due to the urgency of the situation, Secretary Gatchalian committed to deliver the relief items by August 31,” Asst. Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said.

Based on the plan of FO-6, 15,000 FFPs will be delivered in the DSWD regional warehouse in Barangay Mambog in Oton, Iloilo; 11,500 FFPs in Bago City, Negros Occidental; 10,000 FFPs in the regional warehouse in Barangay Singcang in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental; 6,500 FFPs in San Jose, Antique; and 3,000 FFPs in the municipality of Barbaza, Antique.

The municipalities of San Enrique, Himamaylan City, Valladolid in Negros Occidental; Carles and Pototan in Iloilo; and the municipality of Cuartero, Capiz will receive 1,500 boxes of FFPs each, according to Asst. Sec. Lopez, who is concurrent DSWD spokesperson.

Asst. Sec. Lopez also reported that the DRMG has coordinated with the VDRC for the immediate dispatch of the FFPs. The VDRC, which is located in Cebu province, is the counterpart of the National Resource Operations Center (NROC) based in Pasay City.

As of press time, a total of 932 families or 3,767 persons were affected by the floodings in 19 barangays in Regions MIMAROPA and Western Visayas.

Currently, the DSWD maintains food pack stockpiles and standby funds worth over Php1.9 billion ready for augmentation to concerned LGUs, if requested.