DSWD chief orders re-assessment of 4Ps members tagged as ‘non-poor’

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian ordered the re-assessment of the beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), who were tagged as “non-poor” by Listahanan 3, the standardized targeting system used by the program.

As part of the re-assessment process, the DSWD will use the Social Welfare and Development Indicator (SWDI) tool to assess and monitor the level of living conditions of the 4Ps households.

The SWDI is being used by the Department as a case management tool to determine the progress of the households, by measuring their level of well-being in terms of economic sufficiency and social adequacy.

Based on the set of indicators in terms of economic sufficiency and social adequacy, households are categorized under three levels: Level 1-survival; Level 2-subsistence; and Level 3-self-sufficient. The result of the tool aids the program in identifying the interventions needed by the family in order to achieve self-sufficiency.

While SWDI is being administered, the DSWD Secretary encouraged the concerned 4Ps beneficiaries to continue complying with the conditions of the program not just for the cash grants but for the benefit of their children and family as well.

The conditions include sending and keeping their school-aged children in school, regular and preventive check-ups for children aged 5 years and below, pre and post-natal care for mothers, and attendance to the monthly Family Development Sessions, among others.

Beneficiaries who will be assessed as “self-sufficient” will be subjected to the 4Ps graduation process and will officially exit the program through Pugay-Tagumpay.

The Department assured the graduating 4Ps households of its continued support, as well as assistance from their respective local government units (LGUs), which shall provide other interventions and services after graduation so they could sustain their level of well-being.

The re-assessment was ordered by Secretary Gatchalian as part of the Department’s effort to improve the implementation of the program which aims to end inter-generational poverty in the country.