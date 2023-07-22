DSWD chief orders regional directors to be on alert for Tropical Storm “Egay”

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Saturday (July 22) directed all concerned regional directors to be on high alert for the possible effects of Tropical Storm Egay, which has been forecasted by the state weather bureau of becoming a super typhoon in the coming days.

Secretary Gatchalian specifically ordered the DSWD regional field offices to closely coordinate with their respective local government units (LGUs) for the provision of relief goods for families and individuals who will be affected by TS Egay.

Based on the latest Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (DROMIC) report, the DSWD has already prepositioned more than 1.14 million family food packs (FFPs) and over Php1.12 billion worth of non-food and other food items nationwide.

“A total of Php1.73 million standby funds are also available in the DSWD Central Office and Field Offices (FOs),” the Disaster Response and Management Group (DRMG) reported to Secretary Gatchalian.

The National Resource and Logistics Management Bureau (NRLMB), the DSWD’s logistics arm under the DRMG, ensured the replenishment and availability of FNIs for resource augmentation to the various regional offices.

“As instructed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., there are adequate food and non-food items (FNIs) prepositioned in the DSWD FOs nationwide, ready for distribution as augmentation support to the LGUs if the need arises. This will ensure immediate delivery of services to the affected population,” DSWD spokesperson Assistant Secretary Romel Lopez said.

DSWD airlifts food packs to Batanes

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), with the assistance of other government agencies, airlifts 300 family food packs (FFPs) to the island province of Batanes on Saturday (July 22) via Philippine Air Force (PAF) C295 aircraft.

This is part of the Department’s disaster preparedness efforts for Tropical Storm Egay.

Assisting the DSWD were the Social Welfare and Development (SWAD); Provincial Social Welfare and Development (PSWD); Philippine National Police (PNP); Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP); Philippine Marine Corps (PMC); PAF; and the personnel and staff of the Provincial Government of Batanes.