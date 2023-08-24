DSWD chief orders regional directors to prepare for TD Goring

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Thursday (August 24) instructed the regional directors of Field Offices 2 (Cagayan Valley) and 4-A (CALABARZON) to make an inventory of their relief goods in preparation for Tropical Depression (TD) Goring.

“Please ensure preparedness on your respective AOR (areas of responsibility) in lieu of TD Goring,” the DSWD chief said to the concerned regional offices through the Disaster Response and Management Group (DRMG).

As of 4 a.m. Thursday, the state weather bureau, PAGASA, reported that the center of Goring was estimated at 400 kilometers East Northeast of Aparri, Cagayan or 405 km East of Calayan, Cagayan.

Packing 55 kph winds and 70 kph gusts, Goring is less likely to bring heavy rainfall over the country in the next three days.

“However, considering the proximity of the tropical cyclone to land, any westward shift in the track forecast may result in heavy rainfall over portions of Cagayan Valley in the next three days,” PAGASA said.

DRMG Assistant Secretary Marlon Alagao specifically alerted Regional Directors Norman Laurio (FO-5 Bicol) and Lucia Alan (FO-2 Cagayan Valley) to check on their respective stockpile of family food packs (FFPs) to ensure ample supply for families and individuals who will be affected by TD Goring.

The Bicol regional director assured Asst. Sec. Alagao that his field office has ample stockpile of FFPs and can immediately respond, including those who might be affected in Catanduanes Island.

The Cagayan Valley regional director also assured the DRMG asst. secretary that her field office has already prepositioned relief goods in the island province of Batanes and in the island municipality of Calayan, which is part of Aparri, Cagayan.

“Make sure also to identify the nearby locations for possible inter-operability in the delivery of food packs should the need arises,” Asst. Sec. Alagao told the concerned regional directors.

PAGASA warned that Goring may enhance the southwest monsoon beginning Sunday or Monday, resulting in possible occasional rains over the western portions of Central and Southern Luzon.

Current PAGASA forecast scenario shows that hoisting of Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals over areas in Northern Luzon may begin Thursday night or Friday (August 25) in anticipation of the onset of tropical cyclone severe winds.