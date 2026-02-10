DSWD chief orders sending of additional food packs, augmentation support for Surigao del Sur

388 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is now preparing to send additional family food packs (FFPs) and other relief items as augmentation support to the provincial government of Surigao del Sur following the request of Governor Johnny Pimentel.

Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the DSWD’s Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) said Secretary Rex Gatchalian already gave instructions to the Field Office Caraga to immediately send the additional FFPs to Surigao del Sur as well as to other local government units (LGUs) requesting assistance.

“Ipinag-utos po agad ng aming Kalihim na ipagpatuloy ang mabilis na paghahatid ng family food packs sa mga probinsya na kinakailangan pa ng tulong, kabilang ang Surigao del Sur na kasalukuyang may 73,067 na pamilya o 252,472 na indibidwal na apektado ng bagyong Basyang,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, said on Tuesday (February 10).

Based on the latest report, the DSWD has provided more than Php54.2 million worth of food and non-food items to the province of Surigao del Sur.

A total of 71,019 boxes of FFPs have also been distributed to affected families and individuals in the province.

“Mayroon po tayong mahigit 3.5 million FFPs na nakalagak sa iba’t ibang warehouses sa buong bansa at patuloy pa rin ang repacking sa ating mga major hubs. Kaya sigurado po na makakapagpadala tayo ng tulong sa mga residente ng Surigao del Sur,” the DSWD spokesperson pointed out.

In an interview on Tuesday morning, Governor Pimentel said the province is now in a state of calamity and needs additional support from the national government, including FFPs from the DSWD.

“Nananawagan din po ako sa DSWD dahil kailangan namin ng food packs. Of course, ginagamit na namin ngayon ang quick response funds dahil nag-declare na ng state of calamity. Umaabot na ng Php10 million yung pag prepare lang namin ng food packs. Kukulangin pa yon,” Governor Pimentel said. (YADP)