DSWD chief orders swift dispatch of relief goods to flood-affected Mindanao areas

DSWD delivers relief to flood-hit Maguindanao del Sur : Trucks of the Department of Social Welfare and Development(DSWD) Field Office-12 (SOCCSKSARGEN) loaded with family food packs (FFPs) arrive in Maguindanao del Sur on Wednesday (September 20). The FFPs will be distributed to the families affected by the flooding incident in the province which started on September 17.

DSWD delivers relief to flood-hit Maguindanao del Sur : Trucks of the Department of Social Welfare and Development(DSWD) Field Office-12 (SOCCSKSARGEN) loaded with family food packs (FFPs) arrive in Maguindanao del Sur on Wednesday (September 20). The FFPs will be distributed to the families affected by the flooding incident in the province which started on September 17.

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary (DSWD) Rex Gatchalian on Wednesday (September 20) directed the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) to immediately dispatch family food packs (FFPs) and other relief goods to flood-affected areas in Mindanao.

The DSWD chief’s order came after receiving a letter from the Maguindanao del Sur provincial government requesting support and assistance from the Department to address the needs of the families affected by the massive flooding that occurred on September 17 in 12 municipalities in the province.

“We need to move fast. Deploy the FFPs in batches,” Secretary Gatchalian said as he directed the DRMG to expedite the repacking of FFPs at the Visayas Disaster Resource Center (VDRC) in Cebu City.

Based on the letter from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), a total of 38,512 families were in dire need of support and relief aid from the national government as their houses and belongings were submerged by the floodings.

DSWD Field Office 12 (SOCCSKSARGEN) Regional Director Loreto Cabaya Jr. reported to Secretary Gatchalian that the FO-12 has already dispatched 43,000 boxes of food packs to the affected areas in Maguindanao del Sur.

“Kindly provide them what they need. Then update us if you need augmentation,” Secretary Gatchalian told Regional Director Cabaya.

Director Cabaya said FO-12 has 68,000 FFPs in their stockpile. “Replenishment lang po sa stock namin ang kailangan. Full force na po tayo on both Maguindanao del Sur and Cotabato Provinces,” he reported to the DSWD chief.

Secretary Gatchalian earlier assured the affected localities that the DSWD is taking action to respond to the massive flooding in Maguindanao del Sur which has affected thousands of families.

“We are working closely with the provincial government to ensure that the affected families receive the assistance they need,” the DSWD chief said.

The DSWD FO-12 regional director also reported massive flooding in the municipalities of Pigcawayan, Midsayap and Aleosan in Cotabato province Tuesday (Sept. 19) evening.

“We have prepositioned FNIs (food and non-food items) in Cotabato province for quick response,” Director Cabaya said.

Director Cabaya also reported the flooding in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat province that affected 441 families or 1,399 individuals last September 17 (Sunday), but the FO-12 only received the report on Tuesday (Sept. 19).

“Our DRMD staff have conducted validation and assessment. We are coordinating closely with PDRRMO of Sultan Kudarat Province,” Director Cabaya said.

To date, the DSWD-SOCCSKSARGEN maintains more than Php80 million in standby and stockpile funds, which can be utilized for providing relief aid to the affected population.

More than 34,000 family food packs are available at the DSWD field office ready for distribution.

The DSWD is also working with the provincial government of Sultan Kudarat and Maguindanao del Sur to ensure that appropriate interventions are provided to the members of the flooded communities.

Relief distribution for flood-hit families in Cotabato town ongoing

Personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office-12 (SOCCSKSARGEN), together with the staff of the local government of Pigcawayan, Cotabato, distribute on Wednesday (September 20) family food packs (FFPs) to some 413 families affected by the floodings in the province.