DSWD Chief oversees deployment of food packs in Central Luzon warehouse

After his inspection at the agency’s Luzon Disaster Response Center (LDRC), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Sunday (November 9) travelled directly to Pampanga to check the status of deployment of family food packs (FFPs) in the DSWD Field Office – 3’s (Central Luzon) four largest warehouses in the municipality of San Simon.

Upon the DSWD chief’s arrival, warehouse personnel were loading 10,000 boxes of FFPs for delivery to 12 municipalities in Nueva Ecija in preparation for the onslaught of Super Typhoon Uwan.

Each of the four warehouses of the Central Luzon regional office can house a maximum of 90,000 boxes of FFPs ready for augmentation to local government units (LGUs) that will need assistance for their relief operations amid the weather disturbance. (AKDL)

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian holds an online meeting with Regional Directors at the Disaster Response Command Center (DRCC) on Sunday night (November 9) as Super Typhoon Uwan made its first landfall in Aurora province.

Secretary Gatchalian ordered all regional directors to maximize the use of their Family Food Packs (FFPs), Ready-To-Eat Food (RTEF) packs, Non-Food Items (NFIs), and Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT). He also urged them to ensure the continuous and efficient delivery of FFPs, making sure that no Filipino is left behind during disaster.

Joining Secretary Gatchalian were Undersecretary Diana Rose Cajipe, Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao, and Asst. Secretary Leo Quintilla of the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG); Director IV Maria Isabel Lanada and Director III Christopher Mathay of the Disaster Response Management Bureau (DRMB); and Asst. Secretary for Special Concerns Paul Ledesma. (KB)

DSWD extends over Php6.4M worth of aid for families hit by Super Typhoon ‘Uwan’

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has provided more than Php6.4 million in initial humanitarian assistance to families affected by Super Typhoon ‘Uwan.’

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said the assistance consisted of family food packs (FFPs) and non-food items (NFIs) that have been prepositioned in the various hubs, spokes, and last-mile warehouses nationwide.

“Bago pa ‘tong Bagyong Uwan, mayroon tayong halos 2 million na family food packs na nakakalat sa buong bansa so iyang mga prepositioned goods na iyan, iba pa iyan sa dito sa mga pino-produce kada araw,” the DSWD chief said in an interview during the special coverage of the Integrated State Media (ISM) on Sunday (November 9).

Secretary Gatchalian said the amount of assistance is expected to increase as relief distributions are ongoing.

“Kung tatanungin tayo kung may sapat na food packs para sa ating mga kababayan, mayroon at handang-handa ang DSWD na tumulong sa ating mga local government units (LGU) para marespondehan ang mga pangangailangan ng kanilang mga mamamayan,” Secretary Gatchalian pointed out.

The DSWD has doubled its repacking operations to ensure the swift replenishment of food items delivered to affected areas. This initiative aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s directive to provide an adequate supply of relief goods to address food requirements during calamities throughout the country.

“Kung dati-rati nagpo-produce tayo on a regular day ng mga 18,000 family food packs, ngayon umakyat tayo to 25,000 kasi nga alam natin na kailangan natin na i-augment o supplyan ng family food packs ang ating mga local government units,” the DSWD chief said.

In the same interview, Secretary Gatchalian explained that response operations for recent weather disturbances and disasters were distributed across multiple regions rather than staying focused on a single location.

“Hindi ko kayang sabihin kung saan yung concentration kasi para sa amin. Lahat concentration, lahat iyan importante, lahat ng mga naging biktima ay importante sa amin. Walang pina-prioritize, lahat sila priority,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

Aside from relief goods, the DSWD chief said all the Department’s equipment and specialized disaster vehicles were deployed in advance of any impending weather disturbances.

“A lot of people think yung mga equipment ay nasa Metro Manila. Wala po, katulad ng aming mga family food packs, naka-preposition na iyan sa mga rehiyon natin,” Secretary Gatchalian pointed out.

The DSWD chief mentioned that several specialized vehicles and equipment have already been deployed to support the ongoing relief operations for Super Typhoon Uwan. These include a mobile command center, a mobile kitchen, water trucks, and water treatment units.

During the recent back-to-back relief operations for calamities, Secretary Gatchalian thanked all DSWD personnel for their dedication to serving disaster-stricken families.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa lahat ng mga kawani ng DSWD, mga social workers, at mga community development workers kasi kahit na sunod-sunod na ang bagyo, may lindol, may bulkan, hindi sila tumitigil. They are the ones that actually power the Department, and I am very grateful to the 40,000 strong DSWD employees who are with us during these trying times,” Secretary Gatchalian said. (AKDL)

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Rex Gatchalian has instructed all regional directors to provide timely updates on the status of food supplies being distributed to families affected by Super Typhoon ‘Uwan’ as it continues to wreak havoc on communities across the country.

The supplies include family food packs (FFPs), ready-to-eat food (RTEF) packs, and non-food items (NFIs) stored in their respective warehouses.

Secretary Gatchalian also requested updates on the emergency cash transfer (ECT) for families affected by the typhoon, even as he stressed that FFPs should not be conserved during emergencies.

“Ilan na lang ‘yung mga FFPs natin sa regional offices? Dapat mabilis na malagyan ng [panibagong] stocks yung mga Field Offices na mas marami ang nangangailangan. Priority natin itong mga hungry FOs,” Secretary Gatchalian said during an online disaster response meeting with regional directors at the DSWD Disaster Response Command Center (DRCC) in Quezon City on Sunday (November 9).

The DSWD chief has identified Bicol Region, CARAGA, and Central Visayas as some of the “hungry Field Offices” in need of additional food packs.

“Maraming municipalities ang nanghihingi sa atin ng FFPs. Mas maganda na ma-maxed out ang capacity ng ating mga warehouses kaysa magkulang. Huwag nating isipin na mapupuno ng FFPs ang mga warehouse dahil mabilis lang din natin ’tong pinapamigay,” Secretary Gatchalian pointed out.

During the online meeting, the DSWD Secretary instructed regional directors to consistently monitor the situation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and locally-stranded individuals (LSIs) to ensure proper allocation and timely delivery of relief assistance.

The directive is in line with the DSWD’s commitment and President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s instruction to ensure that no Filipino is left behind in times of disaster and calamities.

The replenishment of FFPs and other relief items will begin on Wednesday (November 12), for immediate delivery to the DSWD’s regional Field Offices.

Joining Secretary Gatchalian in the meeting were Undersecretary Diana Rose Cajipe, Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao, Asst. Secretary Leo Quintilla of the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG); Director IV Maria Isabel Lanada, and Director III Christopher Mathay of the Disaster Response Management Bureau (DRMB) and Asst. Secretary for Special Concerns Paul Ledesma. (KB)