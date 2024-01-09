DSWD chief oversees Food Stamp activity in Payatas

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian oversees the registration, community validation, and redemption of new set of beneficiaries of the Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp Program (FSP) in Barangay Payatas, Quezon City on Monday (January 8).

The FSP activity in Payatas also aims to gauge the interoperability of prospective program partners, Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) and Universal Storefront Services Corporation (USSC).

Joining Sec. Gatchalian in the activity are Undersecretary for Innovations Eduardo Punay, Asst. Secretary Baldr Bringas, DBP President Michael de Jesus, and USSC President Eckie Gonzales.