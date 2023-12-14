DSWD chief oversees validation of new Food Stamp Program beneficiaries in Metro Manila

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian checks on the ongoing community validation and scope registration for the 1,450 beneficiaries who will be included in the scale-up implementation of the 2027 Walang Gutom: Food Stamp Program (FSP) in Del Pan, Tondo, Manila on Thursday (December 14).

Joining Sec. Gatchalian are DSWD Undersecretary for Innovations Edu Punay, Asst. Secretary Atty. Baldr Bringas, and World Food Programme (WFP) Philippine Country Director, ad-interim, Dipayan Bhattacharyya.

As one of the priority programs of the Marcos administration, the FSP aims to address involuntary hunger of food-poor Filipinos, including pregnant and nursing mothers.