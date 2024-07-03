DSWD chief pays courtesy call on Mandaue City mayor

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian, accompanied by DSWD Field Office-7 (Central Visayas) Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero, pays a courtesy visit to Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes on Wednesday (July 3).

Secretary Gatchalian, who is currently in Cebu province to lead the Walang Gutom 2027 Information Caravan, assured Mayor Cortes of the DSWD’s readiness to extend any assistance that the city government may need, especially along resource augmentation in times of disasters and emergencies.