DSWD chief receives 100K Mcdo ‘Happy Meal’ toys for agency children-beneficiaries

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian receives 100,000 pieces of Happy Meal Toys from McDonald’s Philippines, in partnership with its charity of choice the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), on Thursday (December 14) at the DSWD Central Office in Quezon City.

This initiative is part of the “Share the Light and Share the Kindness” project of Mcdo Philippines that aims to spread kindness to the children in local communities, especially underprivileged kids and families during this holiday season.

The donated toys will be distributed to elementary students under the Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program, as well as children-beneficiaries of Oplan Pag-abot and children-residents of various DSWD centers.

Present during the event are Ms. Margot Torres, managing director of Golden Arches Development Corporation (McDonald’s Philippines) and Vice President of Ronald McDonald House Charities; Ms. Marie Angeles, executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities; and Atty. Jose Gabrielle Petrache, public affairs manager of McDonald’s Philippines.

DSWD officials who attended the event are Asst. Secretary for Partnerships Building and Resource Mobilization Ana Maria Paz B. Rafael and Asst. Secretary for Innovations Baldr H. Bringas.