DSWD chief receives water filtration kits from Waves for Water

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian receives the donation of 10 filtration kits from Waves For Water (W4W) Executive Director Megan Manzano and W4W operations and programs management officer Sarah Dimalaluan on Tuesday (June 18) at the DSWD Central Office in Quezon City.

The portable water filtration kit, whose 02 micron filters can remove cholera, salmonella, E. Coli, coliform bacteria, includes a bucket adapter filter assembly, drill bit, filter hanger, cleaning plunger and instruction materials.

The portable water filtration system can be deployed to evacuation centers or communities where water sources and distribution system are affected or rendered damaged during natural calamities.

Present during the turn-over of donation were DSWD Assistant Secretary for Community Engagement Ulysses Hermogenes Aguilar and Special Assistant to the Secretary (SAS) for Disaster Response and Management Group (DRMG) and Concurrent Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the National Resource and Logistics Management Bureau (NRLMB) Leo Quintilla.

The W4W is a global humanitarian aid organization that implements clean water solutions with remote communities through filtration systems and rainwater harvesting .Founded by Jon Rose in 2009, the W4W has implemented 155 clean water programs in over 45 countries, and has responded to 33 major natural disasters impacting an estimated 3.75 million individuals.

In the Philippines, the W4W has worked with local communities across 56 provinces, built 66 rainwater catchment systems, and helped improve the lives of a million Filipinos with access to clean water.