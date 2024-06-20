DSWD chief reiterates PBBM directives to upgrade programs vs poverty in PTV’s ‘Larry Gadon Live’

416 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian discussed the different social protection programs and services of the agency during an interview with Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation (PAPA) of the Philippines Larry Gadon on Wednesday (June 19).

“Lahat ng program ng DSWD maging sa social welfare, yung tulong pinansyal, at development, yung paghango sa ating mga kababayan mula sa kahirapan, bagamat luma yan, lahat yan ay mayroon bagong instruction ang pangulo na ayusin, na i-upgrade, ika nga,” Secretary Gatchalian told ‘Larry Gadon Live’ aired over PTV-4.

(All programs of the DSWD, including social welfare, the financial assistance and development initiatives aimed at uplifting our fellow Filipinos from poverty, although not new, the President instructed that all these be upgraded.)

Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp Program

During the interview, the DSWD chief mentioned the scale-up of the Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp Program.

“Come July, 300,000 ang magiging first round na scale up and then sa second year 600,000, then hanggang maabot natin yung isang milyon,” Sec. Gatchalian said.

(Come July, 300,000 will be the first round of scale-up, and then in the second year, it will be 600,000, until we reach one million.)

Currently, the FSP program has a total of 2,285 registered beneficiaries from five pilot areas. These are Tondo, Manila; San Mariano town in Isabela; Dapa in Siargao; Garchitorena in Camarines Sur; and Parang, Maguindanao.

Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps)

According to Secretary Gatchalian, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr is also looking into revisiting the policy of the 4Ps to update and include additional grants to ensure that beneficiaries will not slide back into poverty.

“Pangalawa na upgrade ng ating Pangulo, amyendahan yung batas na mayroong automatic indexing. Mula kasi nagkaroon ng batas noong 2019 hanggang ngayon, hindi naman gumalaw yung value ng grant. Maaari, dahil sa hindi inaasahang pangyayari sa buong mundo, alam naman natin yung mga giyera ay naglelead to inflation…yung buying power…maaaring yung Php 600 na binibigay natin ay hindi na ganon ang halaga,” the DSWD chief added.

(The second directive of the President is on amending the law with automatic indexing. Since the law was enacted in 2019, the grant has remained unchanged. Due to unexpected global events, such as armed conflicts that can lead to inflation, the purchasing power…the Php600 that we provide may no longer have the same value.)

The DSWD chief also mentioned that another plan of the President is to intensify the whole-of-government approach in providing services and opportunities, such as scholarship for former monitored-children and livelihood program to beneficiaries who have exited from the program.

Active household beneficiaries of the 4Ps who are pregnant and nursing mothers with 0-2 year-old children will also receive the proposed expanded cash grants, subject to their compliance with the program conditions.

“Makailan nabalita na magdadagdag tayo ng isa pang klaseng grant sa 4Ps. Yun naman yung first 1,000 day grant. Ibig sabihin, pinag-aaralan na namin ng National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) ngayon kung magkano at paano ang gagawin kung saan prayoridad naman na mabigyan ng grant na ito yung mga nagbubuntis para may dagdag sila na pambili ng vitamins at para ma-develop ang kanilang habit na pumunta sa health centers for pre and post-natal care,” Secretary Gatchalian also said.

(Recently, it was reported that we will be adding another type of grant to the 4Ps, the first 1,000-day grant. This means that the DSWD and National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) are currently studying how much and how to implement this grant. The priority is to provide this grant to pregnant women so they can have additional funds to buy vitamins and to develop their habit of visiting health centers for pre and post-natal care.)

Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP)

For the AKAP, the DSWD chief reported that the agency has distributed almost Php1 billion to farmers, fisherfolk, and their families who are suffering from the effects of the El Nino phenomenon.

“Pero tuloy-tuloy pa yan. Every week, nakikita nyo naman ang pangulo na kung saan-saang lugar nagpupunta para siya mismo, makita namin yong nangyayari, makausap mismo yung mga biktima para bukod sa mabigyan mo ng tulong ay marinig mo pa kung ano yung mga pwede mo pang gawin,” Secretary Gatchalian stressed.

(But that’s ongoing. Every week, you can see the President visiting various places where we can see first-hand what is happening and talk directly to the victims. Aside from providing continuous assistance, this also allows him to hear what else can be done.)

Programs for Indigent Senior Citizens

“This year, sa pangangasiwa ng ating pangulo, nadoble yung social pension na tinatanggap ng ating pinakamahihirap na senior citizen,” the Secretary pointed out.

Secretary Gatchalian said senior citizens may also avail of Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) for medical assistance and assistive devices like wheelchairs and prosthetic legs.

Earlier, Secretary Gatchalian expressed his interest to sit down with PAPA Gadon to discuss the continuing efforts of the DSWD to fight poverty.