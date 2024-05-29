DSWD chief, Sen. Villanueva inaugurate agency Mobile Command Centers

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Senator Joel Villanueva lead the ceremonial inauguration and blessing of the new Mobile Command Centers (MCCs) on Tuesday (May 28) at the DSWD Central Office grounds in Quezon City.

The commissioning of the 16 MCCs aim to bridge the communication gap during disaster or emergency operations by providing linkage from the disaster-stricken area to the Regional Operations Center (ROC), Disaster Response Command Center (DRCC), or the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (RDRRMC).

DSWD Undersecretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Diana Rose Cajipe organized the event along with Special Assistant to the Secretary (SAS) for DRMG Leo L. Quintilla, who is also concurrent Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the National Resource and Logistics Management Bureau (NRLMB); Disaster Response Management Bureau (DRMB) Director Michael Cristopher R. Mathay, and members of the DSWD executive and management committees , as well as, several regional directors.

Other attendees to the event include the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) headed by project manager of the mobile operations vehicle for emergency (MOVE) Mr. Martin Kristensson and representatives from the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) led by Infrastructure Management Bureau Director Dennis E. Morales.