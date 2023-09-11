DSWD chief signs deed of donation with Huawei Philippines

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Huawei Philippines Vice President Hu Weihua sign a deed of donation for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Cooperation on Friday (September 8) in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

DSWD Secretary Gatchalian expressed gratitude to the private technology corporation for donating equipment to the agency.

Also present in the signing were First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos and DSWD Undersecretary Pinky Romualdez, and Huawei Philippines ICT Chief Executive Officer Fan Wen.