DSWD chief speaks before social welfare officers at nat’l forum

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian speaks before social welfare officers at the 27th National Social Welfare and Development Forum and General Assembly on Wednesday (May 15) at the Iloilo Convention Center in Mandurriao District.

More than 2,000 local social welfare and development officers and social workers from different local government units (LGUs) attended the national assembly and forum with the theme, “Unifying Forces: Local Government Units’ Catalyst for Collective Action, Social Movements, and Social Change”.

The forum was organized by the Association of Local Social Welfare and Development Officers of the Philippines, Inc.(ALSWDOPI) led by its National President Jhunleymar D. Abella, RSW.

Secretary Gatchalian was accompanied to the forum by DSWD Field Office-6 (Western Visayas) Regional Director Atty. Carmelo N. Nochete and Assistant Regional Director for Administration (ARDA) Joselito G. Estember, who is also a social worker by profession.

The ALSWDOPI is a professional organization of the provincial, city, and municipal social welfare and development officers in the country organized in 1996. It is a globally competitive association of LSWDOs whose members are composed of fully functioning local chapters nationwide.