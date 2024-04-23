DSWD chief, Supreme Court justices discuss ways to protect women, children

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Supreme Court (SC) Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo and Associate Justice Maria Filomena Singh discuss ways to further strengthen efforts to protect vulnerable women and children during a meeting at the Supreme Court on Monday (April 22).

The meeting focused on the participation of the DSWD in the Justice Sector Coordinating Council, protection of children in incestuous rape and women in conflict with the law.

Secretary Gatchalian was accompanied by Undersecretary for International Affairs, Attached and Supervised Agencies (ASAs) Emmeline Aglipay Villar and Asst. Secretary Elaine Fallarcuna.

Joining Chief Justice Gesmundo and Associate Justice Singh were SC spokesperson Atty. Camille Sue Mae Ting, Atty. Antonio Ceasar Manila, Atty. Aaron Marc Dimaano, Atty. Brian Christopher Mejia, and Atty. Candice Bacabac.