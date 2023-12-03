DSWD chief thanks Media partners for helping fight fake news

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian thanked the members of the Media for keeping the public informed about the programs and services of the department and for helping fight fake news during the first-ever Christmas party with DSWD Beat Reporters held at the New Press Center at the Central Office on Friday (December 1).
The DSWD Strategic Communications hosted the event led by Asst. Secretary Romel Lopez, Digital Media Service (DMS) Director Dianne Joie Ruiz, Traditional Media Service (TMS) Director Aldrine Fermin and Special Asst. to the Secretary (SAS) Raymond Burgos.