DSWD chief thanks Media partners for helping fight fake news

DSWD exec calls for support in implementation of Prohibition of Child Marriage Law : Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Assistant Secretary for International Affairs, Attached and Supervised Agencies , Atty. Elaine Fallarcuna, joins the panel discussion on the updates, challenges and implementation of the Prohibition of Child Marriage (PCM) Law which highlights the celebration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Thursday (November 30) at the Novotel Manila in Quezon City. As panelist, Asst.Sec.Fallarcuna calls for the commitment and support of various stakeholders and government agencies to adhere to their roles and responsibilities under the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of the PCM Law. Organized by the Philippine Legislators’ Committee on Population and Development ( PLCPD), the forum attendees include representatives from the Bangsamoro Government, Philippine Commission on Women (PCW), and the Commission on Hunan Rights (CHR).