DSWD chief, UAE envoy visit Davao de Oro families affected by disasters

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian and United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the Philippines H.E Mohammed Obaid Alqattam Alzaabi flew to Davao de Oro on Sunday (March 17) to visit and provide relief assistance to the families affected by the landslide and flooding caused by recent weather disturbances in the province.

In his speech during the turn over of assistance, Secretary Gatchalian thanked UAE President, His Excellency Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, through the UAE Embassy in the Philippines, for his generous donation worth Php55 million, which is approximately equivalent to 5,000 family food packs (FFPs), to disaster-hit residents in the Philippines.

The aid for Davao de Oro is the first of a multiple of assistance to be provided by the UAE to the Philippines.

The government of UAE also extended its support to the disaster operations for Mayon evacuees.

Accompanying Secretary Gatchalian in the visit to Davao de Oro was Undersecretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Diana Rose Cajipe.