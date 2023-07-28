DSWD chief unveils cash-for-work, emergency cash transfer for Ilocos Region

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Ilocos Norte Gov. Matthew Marcos Manotoc led in the distribution of family food packs (FFPs) and other non-food items for the evacuees in the barangays of Cabugaan South, Zamboanga, and Araniw, all in Laoag City. During their meeting, Secretary Gatchalian assured Governor Manotoc that “there will always be augmentation of relief goods to meet the needs of affected residents.”

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Ilocos Norte Gov. Matthew Marcos Manotoc led in the distribution of family food packs (FFPs) and other non-food items for the evacuees in the barangays of Cabugaan South, Zamboanga, and Araniw, all in Laoag City. During their meeting, Secretary Gatchalian assured Governor Manotoc that “there will always be augmentation of relief goods to meet the needs of affected residents.”

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Friday (July 28) assured families and individuals severely affected by Super Typhoon Egay in Ilocos Norte that the DSWD will implement the cash-for-work program for those who need alternative livelihood.

“We expect that cash-for-work program to be available next week pending the local government units’ (LGUs) identification of beneficiaries and verification by the DSWD Field Office,” Secretary Gatchalian said during his meeting with Ilocos Norte Gov. Matthew Marcos Manotoc.

The DSWD chief said the cash-for-work can run for 30-45 days and will provide alternative livelihood to typhoon-affected residents as part of their early recovery and rehabilitation after the calamity.

Secretary Gatchalian also told Gov. Manotoc that the DSWD can also implement the emergency cash transfer (ECT) for those whose houses were damaged during the onslaught of ST Egay.

“The ECT can also be utilized to further assist more numbers of typhoon-affected individuals in the province,” the DSWD chief said.

The DSWD chief also instructed the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) to make sure that the additional 25,000 boxes of family food packs (FFPs) for Ilocos Norte should be delivered to the province soonest.

During the onslaught of typhoon Egay, evacuees in Ilocos Norte peaked at 8,875 individuals or 2,748 families, based on the report of the DSWD Ilocos Regional Office.

On Thursday, the DSWD Ilocos Regional Office downloaded 10,000 family food packs (FFPs) to the Ilocos Norte provincial government amid the massive flooding and damages caused by ST Egay.

Relief distribution continues in ‘Egay’-hit barangays in Laoag City

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian, together with Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc, on Friday (July 28) continues to make the rounds of the different barangays in Laoag City that were hit by Typhoon Egay to check on the status of affected families and to lead in the distribution of relief supplies.

As shown in photo, the DSWD chief and the governor are seen distributing relief goods to the second batch of recipients from barangays Zamboanga and Cabugaan South in Laoag City. The two officials are also seen interacting and having a light moment with the community members.