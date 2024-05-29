DSWD chief visits ‘Aghon’-hit towns in Quezon

194 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian, joined by local officials of Quezon province, leads the distribution of family food packs (FFPs) and cash aid to Typhoon Aghon-affected residents of Mauban and Pagbilao towns on Tuesday (May 28).

Secretary Gatchalian’s visit to Mauban and Pagbilao was on instruction of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr to ensure the speedy delivery of aid to the locals of these two municipalities which were among the hardest-hit areas in the Southern Luzon province.

Joining Secretary Gatchalian in the aid distribution were Quezon District 1 Congressman Mark Enverga, Quezon province Vice-Governor Anacleto Alcala III, Mauban Mayor Ninong Erwin Pastrana, Pagbilao Mayor Angelica Portes-Tatlonghari and DSWD-Field Office CALABARZON Regional Director Barry Chua.

Council members of the two municipalities also attended the aid giving.