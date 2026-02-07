DSWD Chief visits Iligan affected families by TS Basyang

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian went to Iligan City on Saturday (February 7) to check on the condition of families affected by Tropical Strong Basyang and oversee the Field Office 10’s (Northern Mindanao) disaster response operations.

During the visit, Secretary Gatchalian assessed the situation and assured the displaced families that their needs are being properly addressed. The Secretary also visited the evacuees to tell them that sufficient assistance from the government will be provided in accordance with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.

The DSWD chief also met with Local Government Unit (LGU) officials for a discussion of the needs of the affected families.

Joining the Secretary during the visit were Iligan City Mayor Fredrick Siao, Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Undersecretary Diana Rose Cajipe, Special Assistant to the Secretary Ramel Jamen, and Northern Mindanao Regional Director (RD) Glofelia Uayan. (KI)