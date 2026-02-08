DSWD chief visits Iligan, CDO; says PBBM assures full support for TS Basyang affected families

416 SHARES Share Tweet

On orders from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian visited on Saturday (February 7) the Northern Mindanao Cities of Iligan and Cagayan de Oro (CDO) which were among the hardest hit by heavy rains and floods brought about by Tropical Storm Basyang.

Secretary Gatchalian visited two evacuation centers and inspected a flood-prone bridge in Iligan City, together with Mayor Frederick Siao, to better understand the scale of the damage and the city’s infrastructure needs.

The DSWD chief assured displaced families that government aid was already prepositioned even before the storm made landfall and that he has directed the officials and personnel of the Department’s Field Office (FO) 10 (Northern Mindanao) to provide all the assistance needed by families and individuals affected by TS Basyang.

“Ang assurance natin, walang pamilyang apektado ang magugutom,” Secretary Rex Gatchalian said in an interview with Annaliza Reyes of Rmn DXCC 828 on Saturday.

The DSWD’s FO 10 has already distributed family food packs (FFPs) and ready-to-eat food (RTEF) boxes for evacuees and returning residents whose homes remain uninhabitable due to the thick mud left by the flood.

Non-food items such as sleeping kits, hygiene kits, and family kits were also made available.

Beyond immediate food aid, Secretary Gatchalian emphasized that financial assistance through the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program will follow once the local government units (LGUs) complete the profiling of the affected families.

“Ang instruction ng ating Pangulo, hindi lang food packs, kundi lahat ng kakailanganin ng mga biktima para makabangon muli, gagawin ng DSWD,” Secretary Rex Gatchalian said.

The DSWD chief also met with local officials to discuss recovery and rebuilding efforts.

Secretary Gatchalian immediately relayed Iligan City’s request for infrastructure upgrades to Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon, particularly the improvement of a bridge that frequently overflows, along with additional flood mitigation projects as clearing equipment has already been deployed to assist in the debris removal.

Other Cabinet members, including Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla, are expected to visit the affected areas in the coming days as part of the whole-of-government response ordered by President Marcos, according to the DSWD chief.

“Nandun rin ang Department of Housing. So nagsabi rin sila na tutulong sila sa mga pagpaparepare at pag replace ng mga housing materials na nasira nitong Bagyong Basyang,” the DSWD chief said.

After Iligan, Secretary Gatchalian proceeded to Cagayan de Oro City to meet with Mayor Rolando “Klarex” Uy.

Personnel of DSWD’s FO 10 have distributed food packs to 456 families in Barangays Agusan, Bugo, Consolacion, Cugman, Macasandig, and Tablon as part of the initial response.

Relief operations are also ongoing, with additional food packs and hygiene kits being prepared for release. Assistance has also been extended to other affected communities in Lanao del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte, and parts of Eastern Visayas.

In a message to the affected families, Secretary Gatchalian underscored the national government’s sustained commitment to help those battered by TS Basyang until they have fully recovered from the disaster.

“Huwag kayong mag-alala, hindi kami mawawala hanggang makabangon kayo muli at ang ating Pangulo mismo ay nakatutok at naka-monitor sa sitwasyon,” Secretary Rex Gatchalian said. (KI)